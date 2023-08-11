Nevada State Police trooper shooting investigation underway

A Nevada State Police trooper shot at someone Friday in Las Vegas.

Police investigate a shooting Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at West Mountains Edge Parkway and Tuscan Sun Drive in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Police Union wrote in a statement that the trooper was not harmed. Further details on the shooting are not immediately available.

The Nevada State Police declined multiple requests for information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

