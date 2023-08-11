Nevada State Police trooper shooting investigation underway
A Nevada State Police trooper shot at someone Friday in Las Vegas.
The Nevada Police Union wrote in a statement that the trooper was not harmed. Further details on the shooting are not immediately available.
The Nevada State Police declined multiple requests for information about the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
