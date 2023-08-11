87°F
Shootings

Nevada State Police trooper shooting investigation underway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 9:14 am
 
Updated August 11, 2023 - 9:17 am
Police investigate a shooting Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at West Mountains Edge Parkway and Tuscan Sun Drive in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a shooting Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at West Mountains Edge Parkway and Tuscan Sun Drive in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Nevada State Police trooper shot at someone Friday in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Police Union wrote in a statement that the trooper was not harmed. Further details on the shooting are not immediately available.

The Nevada State Police declined multiple requests for information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on X, formerly known as Twitter.

