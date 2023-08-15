103°F
Shootings

Nevada trooper identified in southwest Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 5:34 pm
 
Nevada State Trooper Martin Moran, Chayson Lawson and Domico Mangum (Nevada Department of Publi ...
Nevada State Trooper Martin Moran, Chayson Lawson and Domico Mangum (Nevada Department of Public Safety and Metropolitan Police Department)
Domico Mangum (Metropolitan Police Department)
Domico Mangum (Metropolitan Police Department)
Nevada State Trooper Martin Moran (Nevada Department of Public Safety)
Nevada State Trooper Martin Moran (Nevada Department of Public Safety)

Nevada Department of Public Safety identified a Nevada State Police Highway Patrol trooper who was involved in a nonfatal shooting early Friday morning.

Trooper Martin Moran shot at a man near Mountains Edge Parkway and Rainbow Drive after a man who was in the passenger seat of a car shot at Moran after Moran attempted to do a traffic stop, DPS said in a news release.

After Moran shot at the passenger, the car drove about one block before crashing into a wall. The driver and passenger of the vehicle both left the car and fled the scene. Moran then saw a man return to the car, who was arrested and identified as 30-year-old Chayson Lawson, the department said. Lawson was identified as the driver of the vehicle by Metropolitan Police Department, a news release said.

Domico Mangum, 34, was identified by Metro as the second man involved in the incident. Police are asking those who may know Mangum’s whereabouts to call the LVMPD Fusion Center at 702-828-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Lawson was shot during the officer-involved shooting, but did not have any life-threatening injuries. No officers, including Moran, or community members were injured during the incident, though Moran’s police car was struck by gunfire, DPS said.

Lawson has been charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a first responder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving injury and conspiring to commit assault with a deadly weapon.

