New video shows first officer breaching Oct. 1 gunman’s hotel room

Newly released video shows Las Vegas police entering a Mandalay Bay suite after Stephen Paddock fired more than 1,000 rounds at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Strip.

Las Vegas police SWAT officer Levi Hancock testifies on the witness stand on fifth day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This screenshot from video shows Metropolitan Police Department officers responding to the Mandalay Bay suite of Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting gunman Stepehen Paddock on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Shooting Archive via YouTube)

First responders, including Las Vegas police SWAT officer Levi Hancock, left, listen to President Donald Trump during his visit to Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This screenshot from video shows Metropolitan Police Department officers responding to the Mandalay Bay suite of Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting gunman Stepehen Paddock on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Shooting Archive via YouTube)

Newly released body camera footage shows the first police officer to enter Stephen Paddock’s hotel room after the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas, despite previous statements from authorities that the video did not exist.

The hour-and-a-half-long body camera footage, posted in full to YouTube nearly eight years after the attack, was previously only available in brief segments featured in the 2022 Paramount+ documentary “11 Minutes.”

The video documents officer Levi Hancock’s entry into Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite after Paddock fired more than 1,000 rounds from his hotel window at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and then died by suicide in the room.

The attack initially killed 58 people and left hundreds more injured. Two more women later died from their injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to 60.

In the video, Hancock analyzed Paddock’s belongings, including a player’s card, wallet, binoculars, and packaging tape, all left on the kitchen counter. Multiple large guns were also found in the central area of the room, along with Paddock’s body.

In 2018, the Metropolitan Police Department said Hancock did not activate his body camera that night, without sharing why. Footage from other officers who helped clear the gunman’s rooms was later released.

Las Vegas Shooting Archive, a YouTube account that has collected and shared footage videos of the Route 91 shooting, said that a viewer requested the body camera footage from Metro after it appeared on the Paramount+ documentary.

They said the request first yielded a “highly redacted” video. After appealing the redaction, Metro provided a less censored version of the video, which is what was posted to the account.

“Why the LVMPD withheld the footage back then, lied to the public and ignored a court order to release it is anyone’s guess,” they wrote in the caption.

Metro did not immediately respond to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s inquiries about why the department initially denied the existence of the body camera footage.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

