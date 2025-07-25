News conference on 2024 shooting of man in home by Las Vegas police officer — WATCH LIVE

An attorney for the family of Brandon Durham, shot to death in 2024, said Thursday a Metro officer will not be indicted in the case.

Teen killed boy outside NLV mini-mart after confronting others inside, report says

A shirt made for Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed in his home by a Las Vegas police officer, is seen during a vigil for him at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Statue on Nov. 30, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Diane Wright, sister of Brandon Durham who was shot and killed by police after reporting a home invasion, right, listens during a press conference at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rachael Gore, domestic partner of Brandon Durham who was shot and killed by police after reporting a home invasion, speaks during a press conference at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a frame grab from a body camera video, an intruder identified as Alejandra Boudreaux left, and Brandon Durham are seen struggling over a knife before Durham was shot by Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A shirt made for Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed in his home by a Las Vegas police officer, is seen during a vigil for him at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr statue on Nov. 30, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A press conference taking place Friday morning following the announcement Thursday that a Metropolitan Police Department officer will not be indicted after the 2024 shooting death of a Las Vegas man in his home.

Metro officer Alexander Bookman fatally shot Brandon Durham, 43, on Nov. 12 after Durham called police to report a burglary.

On Thursday, an attorney who represents Durham’s family announced that Bookman will not be indicted.

A press conference was set for the offices of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the union that represents Metro officers. Union president Steve Grammas declined to comment Thursday.

Durham’s family had hoped the officer would be indicted in the case.

“This failure to act is a betrayal of the public trust and a violation of the District Attorney’s sworn duty to uphold the law without fear or favor,” Attorney S. Lee Merritt said in a Thursday statement. “Officer Bookman murdered Brandon Durham in cold blood. This community deserves transparency, accountability and justice.”

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Durham had called police to report a break-in to his home in the 6900 block of Wine River Drive, just west of Sunset Park and south of Harry Reid International Airport.

Body camera footage shows that Bookman had responded to Durham’s house the previous day, Nov. 11, for a call reporting an alleged intruder, later identified as Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, and had told her to leave the home.

After Durham called 911 to report a break-in on Nov. 12, Bookman arrived at Durham’s home to find Durham and Boudreaux struggling over a knife. Bookman gave two commands to drop the knife, and less than two seconds later, fired shots at Durham, according to the footage. In the footage, Bookman fired his gun and continued shooting at Durham as he and Boudreaux fell.

After the shooting, Boudreaux was indicted on counts of home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse, neglect or endangerment in connection with the alleged break-in.

Durham’s mom told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday that she was “truly disappointed” that Bookman wouldn’t be indicted.

“It’s obvious what happened, that my son was murdered,” Lenore DeJesus said. “This cop had no reason to shoot him, and he should be held accountable, and he is not. I’m really disappointed that they didn’t have the courage to stand up and do what was right.”

David Roger, counsel for the police union, previously said Bookman “was doing his job and did not have criminal intent when he shot to eliminate a threat.”

Efforts to reach Metro for comment Thursday night were unsuccessful.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.