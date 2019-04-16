No arrests after Las Vegas shooting Monday night

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was not hurt after being shot at Monday night, Las Vegas police said.

Detectives have not identified the shooter.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:40 p.m., when officers received reports of a woman who confronted another woman at a 7-Eleven, located at 2003 N. Jones Blvd., near West Lake Mead Boulevard, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

One woman pointed a gun at the other and ordered her to go to the back of the store. The second woman then fled through the parking lot and drove away as the other woman followed her, Gordon said.

As the second woman was being followed, the first woman shot at her, striking her car, Gordon said. The second woman was not injured but later drove to North Vista Hospital at 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas where she asked for help.

No further information was immediately available.