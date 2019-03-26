No arrests in North Las Vegas shooting that injured 5 students

Cheyenne High School (Google Streetview)

No arrests have been made in a North Las Vegas shooting that injured five Cheyenne High School students on Monday.

“Our victims aren’t all that cooperative,” city police spokesman Eric Leavitt said Tuesday, noting that it remained unclear if there was more than one shooter.

Shots were fired about 4 p.m. Monday on San Miguel Avenue, near Coleman Street, less than a mile from the high school during a fight between two groups.

But Leavitt said Tuesday that it “was in no way a shootout.”

“None of the victims were shooting,” he said.

The teens’ injuries were minor, and most have been released from the hospital.

On the same street corner, 16-year-old Aneas David King was gunned down during a Jan. 9 meeting to arrange a drug deal, according to police.

The suspect in the shooting, Allen Griffin, 17, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show. A jury trial is set to begin June 25.

Young people in North Las Vegas have been targeted in a streak of recent gun violence.

Between September and early January, when King was killed, such shootings claimed the lives of seven people younger than 20, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street, north las vegas, nv