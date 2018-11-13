No arrests in shooting that critically injured North Las Vegas boy

The 3-year-old boy was taken Saturday morning to University Medical Center after what police said “may be a case of a self-inflicted gunshot wound” on the 5000 block of Drifting Pebble Street. He remained alive Tuesday.

North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy at the intersection of Emerald Stone Avenue and Drifting Pebble Street in North Las Vegas. Briana Erickson Las Vegas Review-Journal @brianarerick

No arrests have been made in connection with a shooting Saturday morning that left a 3-year-old boy critically injured, according to North Las Vegas police.

The boy was taken Saturday morning to University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery after what police said “may be a case of a self-inflicted gunshot wound” on the 5000 block of Drifting Pebble Street, spokesman Aaron Patty said.

The child was alive Tuesday, but Patty could not provide an update on his condition. He was shot at least once.

Police have not said who owns the handgun or where in the residence it was found. Multiple people were present when the shooting happened, including one other child, Patty said.

No charges had been filed in the case as of Tuesday, but Patty noted that the investigation was ongoing. If a person is deemed culpable, they could face “very serious charges” of endangerment and neglect, he said on Saturday.

He also reminded gun owners, especially those who have children, to ensure their weapons are locked away in a safe place.

