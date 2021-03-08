No charges expected in fatal police shooting of woman who stabbed son

The 6-year-old boy called 911 for help, and during the call could be heard pleading with his mother: “Please don’t hurt me!”

Previously unreleased details and videos related to the fatal October police shooting of a Henderson woman who had stabbed her young son were expected to be made public Monday.

A fact-finding review of the case is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The review was scheduled after Clark County prosecutors announced that criminal charges would not be filed against the officers who shot and killed the woman, Claudia Nadia Rodriguez.

Henderson police have said Rodriguez stabbed her 6-year-old son 25 times inside their apartment on the afternoon of Oct. 21. The boy called 911 for help, and during the call could be heard pleading with his mother: “Please don’t hurt me!”

When police arrived at the Equestrian on Eastern Apartments, Rodriguez had managed to grab an officer’s gun, according to the Henderson Police Department. She fired the weapon once, police have said, prompting officers Edward Little and Patrick McCarrick to open fire.

Rodriguez, 37, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Her son suffered dozens of stab wounds, police said at the time, but was expected to survive. The status of his recovery was not immediately known Monday, but in a brief phone call a day after the shooting, the boy’s father told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the child was “doing good.”

