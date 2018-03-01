No injuries in shooting outside North Las Vegas marijuana dispensary

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a shooting at midday Thursday outside a marijuana dispensary.

A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle is seen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called about noon after an exchange of gunfire in front of Reef Dispensaries at 1366 W. Cheyenne Ave., near Martin Luther King Boulevard. Nobody was injured in the shooting, police said.

The gunfire stemmed from a disagreement inside the business between a security guard and two customers. The customers were kicked out, and as they drove away, one fired several shots at the dispensary. The security guard returned fire with multiple rounds, police said.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting, and no other information was immediately available.

