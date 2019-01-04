No injuries reported in shootout in southwest Las Vegas

No one was believed injured in a shootout early Friday between occupants of an unknown number of vehicles in the southwest valley stemming from a domestic dispute, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department was notified of the shooting just before 3 a.m. near South Jones Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a passenger from one of the involved vehicles, but spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said no arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

Further details were not available, but he said the shooting appeared to be a domestic-related dispute. The investigation was ongoing.

South Jones Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, las vegas, nv