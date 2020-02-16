No officers injured in police shooting in south Las Vegas Valley

The Metropolitan Police Department reported the shooting just after 2 p.m. and said it happened on the 10800 block of Rosalba Street.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in the south valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported the shooting just after 2 p.m. and said it happened on the 10800 block of Rosalba Street, near Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue.

No officers were injured, police said, but the department did not mention if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

