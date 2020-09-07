94°F
Shootings

No officers injured in Summerlin shooting, Las Vegas police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2020 - 9:56 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2020 - 9:59 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Summerlin on Sunday night.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which happened on the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

