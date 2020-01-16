North Las Vegas 7-Eleven clerk charged with attempted murder

Anthony Wright, 27, allegedly pursued a transient man outside the store after an altercation and then shot him at a nearby bus stop.

Anthony Wright (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police investigate after a convenience store clerk, who was stabbed by a person trespassing in the business, pulled out a firearm and shot the individual early at a 7-Eleven on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A North Las Vegas convenience store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in the Wednesday shooting of a transient man near the store.

North Las Vegas police said Anthony Wright, 27, was arrested on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of stolen property (handgun), and destroy/conceal evidence at the Las Vegas City Jail.

Police said on Wednesday morning that the convenience store clerk, later identified as Wright, was working at a 7-Eleven on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, when he was stabbed by a person trespassing in the business. Police said the clerk then followed the trespasser to a nearby area bus stop and shot him.

Both the clerk and trespasser suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Thursday North Las Vegas police issued a press release stating the 6 a.m. incident started with a “fight” at the store.

“After an extensive investigation in this case, North Las Vegas Detectives booked Wright,” police said.

The press release did not provide additional details of the investigation or affirm that Wright was, in fact, stabbed during the altercation.

