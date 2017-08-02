North Las Vegas fatal shooting may have been self defense

The victim approached a white Nissan truck at the intersection of Deer Springs and Aviary ways in the Aliante master-planned community on Monday and broke the driver’s side window before being fatally shot, police say.

North Las Vegas Police investigate a shooting near Deer Springs and Aviary ways that left one man dead on Monday, July 31, 2017. Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal

A 22-year-old driver who shot and killed a 30-year-old man Monday night in North Las Vegas may have acted in self-defense, according to police.

The shooting victim, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Robert Brown Jr., was on foot and agitated when he approached a white Nissan truck at the intersection of Deer Springs and Aviary ways in the Aliante master-planned community, a North Las Vegas police news release said.

Witnesses told police Brown approached the truck and broke the driver’s side window, the report said. Witnesses also said the driver may have acted in self-defense when he fired at least one shot, hitting Brown in his upper torso.

Brown was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, it said.

A woman was a passenger in the truck, but neither she nor the driver was injured, it said.

There was no known relationship between Brown and the driver, North Las Vegas police spokesman Gary Nellis said Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation, Nellis said. No arrests have been made.

