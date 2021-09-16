86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Shootings

North Las Vegas man arrested after shooting of his 2-year-old son

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2021 - 9:59 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after North Las Vegas police concluded that he shot his 2-year-old son on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said officers were called to North Vista Hospital around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a toddler who had been shot. The child was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, and he remained in the ICU on Thursday in stable condition.

Cuevas said officers determined that the boy’s father, Devon Lewis, shot him at an apartment on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive. No information about the circumstances of the shooting were available Thursday.

Lewis was arrested and jail records show that he is being held at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center without bail on one charge of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm. He was expected in court on Thursday morning.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
2
Raiders report: Former first-rounder added to practice squad
Raiders report: Former first-rounder added to practice squad
3
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
4
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
5
NAB pulls plug on Las Vegas show; other conventions still coming
NAB pulls plug on Las Vegas show; other conventions still coming
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST