North Las Vegas man who shot woman before killing himself ID’d

Police said 58-year-old Alfonso Diaz shot a woman last week during a domestic dispute at a home on the 5600 block of Tropic Breeze Street, near Ann Road and Bruce Street.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who shot a woman and then killed himself last week after a standoff in North Las Vegas.

SWAT responded to the scene after Diaz barricaded himself inside the home, but when they entered they found him dead from a gunshot wound. The coroner’s office ruled his death a suicide.

The injured woman, who was not identified, was hospitalized with serious but survivable injuries.

