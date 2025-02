The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Suspect in Las Vegas home invasion that led to fatal police shooting found competent

Gang enhancement added to charges against Hells Angels members

‘Shot her’: Man shoots, threatens woman in east Las Vegas Valley home, police say

Suspect in Las Vegas home invasion shooting appears in court

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of High Creek, near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte.

Police said the area is “still a dynamic scene” and did not immediately share additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.