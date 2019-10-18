North Las Vegas officer shoots at vehicle that rammed patrol car

A North Las Vegas police officer was injured early Friday when a driver rammed his patrol car in an incident that led to police gunfire.

About 2:30 a.m., a pair of North Las Vegas police officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle near Decatur Boulevard and West Tropical Parkway, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said Friday.

The suspicious vehicle initially stopped in a nearby residential neighborhood, but for unknown reasons then rammed the patrol car attempting to pull it over, Leavitt said. That happened on the 4800 block of Polar Lights Court.

At the time, there were two officers in the patrol car. One North Las Vegas police officer suffered minor injuries, and at least one North Las Vegas police officer fired his weapon at the suspicious vehicle, Leavitt said.

It remains unclear if the driver of the suspicious vehicle, who then drove away from scene, was injured.

As of early Friday, the driver was not in custody. Leavitt said information on how many rounds the officer fired and a description of the vehicle that rammed the patrol car was not immediately available.

It also remained unclear why officers initially found the vehicle to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

