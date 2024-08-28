North Las Vegas officers shoot, injure teen who fired at them, police say

North Las Vegas police say officers shot and injured a 15-year-old suspect who was wanted in several vehicle burglaries early Wednesday morning.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said officers shot and injured a 15-year-old boy who first shot at them early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, at around 12:30 a.m., officers were investigating several vehicle burglaries that had occurred in the 5200 block of Styers Street. Later, at around 2:55 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle being broken into in the 5100 block of Rocky Bluff Street.

The owner of the vehicle described the suspect as a young male wearing dark clothing, police said in the release.

According to police, at around 3:04 a.m., two officers saw a suspect in the 4300 block of Matinee Avenue who matched the previously reported description.

When officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, authorities said, he immediately raised a handgun and fired at police, causing one of the officers to fire his weapon at the suspect.

The suspect then led officers on a short foot pursuit, during which another exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspect and both officers, according to police.

During the exchange of gunfire, the boy was struck in the arm. He surrendered to officers.

The boy was transported to University Medical Center, where he was being treated for an injury that was not life-threatening. Upon his release from the hospital, police said he will be taken into custody.

According to police, investigators believe the boy was involved in at least eight vehicle burglaries prior to officers contacting him.

The incident, which marked the third officer-involved shooting for North Las Vegas police in 2024, remained under investigation.

The identities of the officers involved were not expected to be released for at least 72 hours.