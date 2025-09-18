76°F
Shootings

North Las Vegas police building hit by gunfire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2025 - 11:46 pm
 

The North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division building was hit by gunfire Wednesday night.

The shooting happened about 6:57 p.m. at 6445 North Palmer Street, police said.

In a statement, police said “traffic officers were inside of the (building) when they heard several gunshots outside. … Officers exited the building and saw that the southside of the building was struck multiple times by gunfire.

Additional officers responded and shut down Centennial Parkway from Pecos Road, to Statz Street for further investigation.”

NLV police said this was the second shooting that occurred at the Traffic Division this week. On Monday, officers “observed damage to a wall inside the building.”

