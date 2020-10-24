North Las Vegas police call teen’s shooting death accidental

The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenage boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest, North Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Park Town Street, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North MLK Boulevard, according to a news release from the department. The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

It was unknown at the time how the teen got possession of the firearm.

The coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim.

“This is a horrible event,” department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in the release. “We are deeply saddened, and the NLVPD gives its deepest condolences to the family of this child.”

