68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Shootings

North Las Vegas police call teen’s shooting death accidental

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2020 - 10:16 am
 

A teenage boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest, North Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Park Town Street, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North MLK Boulevard, according to a news release from the department. The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

It was unknown at the time how the teen got possession of the firearm.

The coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim.

“This is a horrible event,” department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in the release. “We are deeply saddened, and the NLVPD gives its deepest condolences to the family of this child.”

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
2
Trent Brown dominates Raiders fans’ questions
Trent Brown dominates Raiders fans’ questions
3
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
4
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
5
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST