North Las Vegas police ID officer who fatally shot man at park

North Las Vegas police identified the officer who fatally shot a man Monday at Craig Ranch Regional Park following an hourslong standoff.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Jameson, who has been with the department for five years, was placed on paid administrative leave, police said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. Monday to the park, 628 W. Craig Road, after a report of a man with a gunshot wound. When police arrived, the man pulled out a gun and threatened to kill himself, the department has said.

Police tried to calm the man for nearly four hours before he approached officers with his gun raised and was shot, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Alex Cuevas.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Robert Wenman, 63, of North Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide.

