North Las Vegas police ID pair of officers in shooting

The officers who shot a man in North Las Vegas on Sunday after a domestic dispute call have been identified.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The two North Las Vegas police officers who shot a man Sunday after a domestic dispute have been identified.

Officers Jason Ruesch and Jennifer Miller responded to the 3500 block of Quiet Pueblo Street around 6 a.m. Sunday, North Las Vegas police said in a release Wednesday afternoon. They found a man outside a house with a handgun and opened fire after the man refused to drop the weapon, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. His condition was unknown Wednesday.

Ruesch has been with the department for three years; Miller joined two years ago. Both were placed on routine paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.