North Las Vegas police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2023 - 10:09 pm
 
Updated January 1, 2024 - 12:44 am
(Getty Images)

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday in a single-family home neighborhood near the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.

Police responded after receiving calls about an argument and a man armed with a firearm at 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Putnam Avenue. Before police arrived, the man had left the scene, the department reported in a news release.

While officers were investigating that incident, dispatchers received a report of another argument in the 2800 block of Taylor Avenue. Police said they soon learned that one of the people involved was the same man from the previous incident, still armed with a firearm.

As officers tried to make contact with the man, he stepped out of a vehicle and he pulled a firearm. Three officers to discharge their duty firearms, striking the man, who was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting marked the the third North Las Vegas police shooting of 2023.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

