North Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting

North Las Vegas police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man Friday morning in the city.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said dispatchers received a report at 8:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Boulder Bay Street, near North 5th Street and East Lone Mountain Road.

“Officers arrived and located a male in his 20s who was pronounced dead on scene,” Cuevas wrote in a text.

Cuevas said it appears the man died of “at least one apparent gunshot wound.”

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding what happened to the victim. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 702-633-9111.

