North Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting

The shooting took place in the 2800 block of East Taylor Avenue a few blocks east of Civic Center Drive, according to the department.

(Getty Images)

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday in a single-family home neighborhood near the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.

The police shooting took place in the 2800 block of East Taylor Avenue a few blocks east of Civic Center and just of Statz Street, according to the department.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.