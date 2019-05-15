North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting

Police investigating a few leads after the shooting of a man inside a home on Harold Street. The man’s 12-year-old son had called 911 after hearing a loud bang Tuesday night.

The 4900 block of Harold Street in North Las Vegas. (Google)

While showering Tuesday night, a 12-year-old boy heard a loud bang go off inside his North Las Vegas home.

Too afraid to step out of the bathroom, he called 911 for help.

Police told him to stay in the shower until officers arrived, according to city police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

Near the front door, inside the laundry room, officers found the boy’s 48-year-old father dead from a single gunshot wound. The two lived together on the 4900 block of Harold Street, near Lone Mountain Road and Bruce Street, and no one else was home with them at the time of the shooting, Leavitt said.

Homicide detectives worked through the night and into Wednesday without having made any arrests. But Leavitt said police have a few leads that they were looking into as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Two things, Leavitt said, were ruled out early in the investigation: The man’s death did not appear to be a suicide, and his son is not a suspect.

“This was definitely a targeted attack,” Leavitt told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, noting that police found no signs of forced entry at the scene. “He didn’t walk into a burglary or anything like that.”

The man’s siblings are taking care of the boy.

The killing marked the 54th homicide this year in Clark County, and the 10th investigated by North Las Vegas police. The father will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Lukas Eggen contributed to this report.