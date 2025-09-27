73°F
North Las Vegas police investigating shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2025 - 12:34 am
 

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Officer D. Muldrew said in a statement that at 6:45 p.m. Friday, “officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Statz St. in reference to a shooting. At this time, there are two victims.

Our detectives are on scene investigating this incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X. Web editor Mark Davis contributed to this report.

