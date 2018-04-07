North Las Vegas police investigating shooting involving officer

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting involving an officer, police said.

Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Officers were first called about 11 p.m. Friday to investigate reports of shots fired inside a home on the 4200 block of West Galapagos Avenue, near Deer Springs and Aviary ways. When North Las Vegas police arrived, they found a 34-year-old suspect refusing to come out of the home, department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

The man refused to cooperate with the officers, Leavitt said, and at one point an officer fired at least one round. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, Leavitt said, because investigators were still interviewing the suspect and witnesses Saturday morning.

An hourslong standoff followed the shooting, according to Leavitt. The man surrendered to the department’s SWAT team at about 4 a.m., and he was transported to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Leavitt said during the barricade, the man was acting erratically and may have injured himself on broken glass. It wasn’t clear whether the suspect was struck by the officer’s bullet.

No officers were injured during the shooting or barricade, police said.

