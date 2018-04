North Las Vegas police are investigating a reported shooting outside a casino.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a reported shooting outside a casino.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. near a parking garage outside Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

One person was grazed by a bullet and is expected to survive.

Police had no immediate information on a shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

