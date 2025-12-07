60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

North Las Vegas police investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Members of UNLV's student government unveil an art piece during a memorial event commemorating ...
Two years after shooting, UNLV community gathers to remember ‘unthinkable tragedy’
A Las Vegas man accused of killing his father told police that he had been killed by his father ...
Report: Las Vegas man went to 7-Eleven, told worker he killed his father
Stepfather testifies about road rage shooting that left 11-year-old boy dead
Men get life sentences in Las Vegas parking lot shooting that killed 2
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2025 - 10:20 am
 

Two people were killed and another was injured early Sunday in a shooting on Coastal Dreams Avenue, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Officers were dispatched around 2:11 a.m. to the 500 block of Coastal Dreams Avenue for reports of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found three victims. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was taken to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where the person was listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded and are continuing to investigate. The Clark County Coronor’s Office will release the names of the two people killed, along with their cause and manner of death, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES