North Las Vegas police looking for car possibly related to shooting

North Las Vegas police have released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting Saturday that injured two children, ages 9 and 15.

The vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan with a large dent on the hood, police said. It also has custom rims and a moon roof.

The shooting, which police on Tuesday characterized as “domestic-related,” happened about 2 a.m. Saturday on the 3600 block of Hamlin Place, near Gowan Road and Decatur Boulevard. Police suspect that the vehicle pulled up to the house right before shots were fired into the front door.

Two men exited the vehicle and opened fire while the driver remained inside the car. The men and the driver then fled the scene in the car, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 9-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, but their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information on Saturday’s shooting is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

