North Las Vegas police need help finding shooter

North Las Vegas police need help identifying the shooter who injured two people this month.

A 19-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were shot on 3700 block of Simmons Street at about 10 p.m. Aug. 11, police said.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and the remains in critical condition at University Medical Center, police said.

Detectives do not have a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information in this case can call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

