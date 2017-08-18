ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

North Las Vegas police need help finding shooter

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2017 - 10:15 am
 

North Las Vegas police need help identifying the shooter who injured two people this month.

A 19-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were shot on 3700 block of Simmons Street at about 10 p.m. Aug. 11, police said.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and the remains in critical condition at University Medical Center, police said.

Detectives do not have a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information in this case can call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like