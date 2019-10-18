North Las Vegas police officer involved in early Friday shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas police officer was involved in a shooting early Friday.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. on the 4800 block of Polar Lights Court, near Ann Road and North Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis.

Details of the shooting have not been made available from North Las Vegas police as of 6:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_vegas on Twitter.