North Las Vegas police release video of officer fatally shooting man

A 34-year-old man was shot by an officer Aug. 8 after the man appeared to make an aggresive move toward police.

North Las Vegas police work the scene of a fatal shooting in the 3100 block of Emmons Avenue on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas Police Department on Wednesday released body camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a man on Friday.

Sebastian Gomez, 34, died Friday at University Medical Center after he was shot by an officer as he appeared to approach police with two knives.

Police released body camera footage from North Las Vegas officers Saul Macias and Julian Castro, who could be seen attempting to apprehend Gomez as he walked down a street while holding a knife in each hand.

The officers can be heard offering commands like “drop the knife” and “you will be shot” repeatedly in the footage. They spoke in English and in Spanish.

At about 1:50 p.m., according to a time stamp, Gomez appears to start jogging toward Castro, who proceeds to fire on him.

Gomez died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. No officers were injured.

Police had responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Emmons Avenue, near the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road.

In a video that accompanied the footage of the shooting, North Las Vegas officer Roberto Vaquera said Castro and Macias have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident continues to be investigated. Castro has been with the department since 2022 while Macias has been with the department since 2018.

Police said Gomez had past arrests for resisting a public officer with a deadly, and multiple domestic battery offenses.

“Records show officers had responded to multiple prior incidents involving the suspect in recent months,” Vaquera said. “These include reports of (Gomez) being armed with knives, threatening neighbors, and displaying erratic behavior consistent with him being off his prescribed medication. In one previous call, he allegedly threatened to kill a neighbor and her family.”

This was the third officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas in 2025, police said.

