North Las Vegas police respond to deadly shooting near the 215

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting in the far north Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night.

North Las Vegas police investigate a deadly shooting near Deer Springs Way and Lawrence Street on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting happened near Deer Springs Way and Lawrence Street, south of the 215 Beltway and Losee Road, according to a tweet posted by the North Las Vegas Police Department at about 10:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they later died, said North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

36.283626, -115.121579