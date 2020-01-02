North Las Vegas police shoot, kill man in stolen car

A man is dead after he was shot by two North Las Vegas police officers while fleeing in a reported stolen vehicle early Thursday.

North Las Vegas crime scene staffers investigate after a man was fatally shot by two North Las Vegas police officers while fleeing in a reported stolen vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The shooting occurred near West Craig Road and Allen Lane in the parking lot of a CVS. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A fatal North Las Vegas police shooting scene near West Craig Road and Allen Lane on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. A man believed to be in a stolen Toyota fled from police when they attempted to make a car stop. He was shot after a pursuit. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal North Las Vegas police shooting scene near West Craig Road and Allen Lane on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police investigate after a man was fatally shot by two North Las Vegas police officers while fleeing in a reported stolen vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The shooting occurred near West Craig Road and Allen Lane in the parking lot of a CVS. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police investigate after a man was fatally shot by two North Las Vegas police officers while fleeing in a reported stolen vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The shooting occurred near West Craig Road and Allen Lane in the parking lot of a CVS. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police investigate after a man was fatally shot by two North Las Vegas police officers while fleeing in a reported stolen vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The shooting occurred near West Craig Road and Allen Lane in the parking lot of a CVS. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man is dead after he was shot by two North Las Vegas police officers while fleeing in a reported stolen vehicle early Thursday.

The shooting occurred just after midnight near West Craig Road and Allen Lane in the parking lot of a CVS, according to North Las Vegas spokesman Eric Leavitt.

“It started near Alexander and Revere when we tried to make a stop on a red Toyota sedan,” Leavitt said. “Dispatch reported it was a carjacked vehicle out of Las Vegas so the officer waiting for back up, but the car fled.”

The suspect led police on a pursuit for several miles throughout the city. The pursuit made its way to Las Vegas Boulevard North at one point, then back north. It culminated in the store parking lot at Craig and Allen where the suspect rammed at least two vehicles, including a police cruiser.

Two officers fired weapons

After a pursuit of several miles, two officers fired “more than once” at the suspect while he was in the car, Leavitt said.

“He rammed one of our cars, and when he did so, the officers were right there and discharged at least one round, both officers, at the vehicle,” Leavitt said.

Officers and medical personnel rendered aid. The suspect died at the scene.

Body cameras were on

Police confirmed police body cameras were activated during the situation. Video should be available within a few days.

The area around the shooting scene was still closed to traffic as of 7:20 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man shot after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this report.