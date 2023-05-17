71°F
Shootings

North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2023 - 10:04 pm
 
Updated May 17, 2023 - 6:50 am
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police fatally shot a woman who held a knife above her head while advancing toward officers Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m. police responded to a home in the 1400 block of Basin Brook Drive, near West Gowan Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard after reports of a stabbing.

While two officers questioned a man outside the house, a woman walked out the front door toward officers while holding a large knife above her head, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

She continued toward officers who told her to stop and put the knife down. Police shot the woman, who was taken to University Medical Center where she died, according to police.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

