North Las Vegas police to discuss officer-involved shooting

The North Las Vegas Police Department is expected to release further details Wednesday morning of a weekend traffic stop that led to an officer firing at a driver.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas Police Department is expected to release further details Wednesday morning of a weekend traffic stop that led to an officer firing at a driver.

A briefing will begin at 8 a.m.

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 215 Beltway near Range Road, where the officer had attempted to stop a speeding Ford F250, according to police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

At the time of the shooting, Leavitt said the driver did not stop, lost control on the Beltway and then accelerated toward the officer, prompting the officer to open fire.

No one was injured during the encounter.

After the officer opened fire, the driver fled but was taken into custody nearby at Range and El Campo Grande Avenue. It was not immediately clear what charges the driver will face.

Neither the officer nor the driver have been identified by the Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.