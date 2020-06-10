North Las Vegas shooting leaves 3 hospitalized, 1 critical
Three men were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a shooting during an armed robbery, according to North Las Vegas police.
Police were called to the 4100 block of Donovan Way, near Craig Road and Interstate 15, just before 3 p.m., the department said in a statement Wednesday night.
The men, ages 45, 50 and 58, were being robbed by three “males” and a “female” when one of the males shot the three men, police said. The four robbers then fled the scene and have not been located.
The 45-year-old and the 50-year-old were in stable condition Wednesday night. The 58-year-old man was in critical condition.
The shooting appeared to be at a business at a dead end on Donovan, near warehouses.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
