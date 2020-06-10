North Las Vegas shooting leaves 3 hospitalized

North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left at least three people hospitalized.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Donovan Way, near Craig Road and Interstate 15, according to North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Caitlyn Ebert. Officers are searching for three or four shooters, she said.

The shooting appeared to be at a business at a dead end on Donovan, near multiple warehouses. The road was closed southbound at Craig.

The area remained an active scene as of 3:30 p.m., Ebert said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

