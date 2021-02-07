North Las Vegas shooting leaves 3 injured, 2 suspects sought

Three people were hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 7:30 p.m. to East Webb Avenue and Davis Place, near West Owens Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, after a report of a shooting, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

Investigators believe two men ran up to a group of people and started shooting, but Cuevas said their motive was unknown Saturday night.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center, and two had critical injuries, Cuevas said.

All the victims were in their late 20s or early 30s.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.