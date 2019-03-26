North Las Vegas shooting leaves 6 people hurt, police say

North Las Vegas Police investigate a shooting on San Miguel Avenue near Coleman Street Monday, March 25, 2019. North Las Vegas police said multiple people were injured, with one of the injured running to nearby Priest Elementary School. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Six people were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas, police said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said the shooting occurred on San Miguel Avenue near Coleman Street at about 4 p.m.

No one has died in the shooting, and the injuries were “minor,” police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

One injured person ran to nearby Priest Elementary School, he said.

Clark County School District spokeswoman Melinda Malone said the shooting did not occur on campus and had nothing to do with the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

