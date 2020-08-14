Northeast Las Vegas shooting victim stable, police say

A man showed up to a northeast Las Vegas convenience store early Friday suffering from a gunshot wound, prompting a search for a gunman by police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man showed up to a northeast Las Vegas convenience store early Friday suffering from a gunshot wound, prompting a search for a gunman by police.

Las Vegas police Lt. Frank Humel said at 3:33 a.m. a man arrived at a 7-Eleven convenience store at Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards with a gunshot wound. The man had “fled to that area” from a related shooting scene on nearby Exeter Drive.

The man was described as stable at a local hospital. Police were searching for a suspect and processing a crime scene on Exeter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.