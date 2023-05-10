Northwest Las Vegas shooting leaves 2 hospitalized

The shooting occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A shooting in northwest Las Vegas left two people hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue, near West Elkhorn Road and North Durango Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said two people went to Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, one with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.