Nye County deputies shoot man who fired ‘several shots’ at them

Deputies shot and wounded a Pahrump man Thursday night after he took “several shots” at officers, according to the Nye County sheriff’s office.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office gives information about a shooting in Pahrump on Thursday night after a man began firing shots outside of his home. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

About 10:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office was notified that a man was “actively shooting” in a yard near East Mesquite Avenue and Chiquita Lane, according to spokesman David Boruchowitz.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found people “hunkered down” in a nearby desert area and inside their homes, Boruchowitz said.

Officers tried “for some time” to negotiate with the suspect, Boruchowitz said, but the man eventually shot at police several times, prompting deputies to return fire. The man was transported to Desert View Hospital for treatment. His condition was not known Friday morning.

No one else was injured during the encounter.

The sheriff’s office was expected to release further details regarding the shooting Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

