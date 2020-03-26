Nye County deputy wounded, person killed in Pahrump shooting

The deputy who was shot was transported to University Medical Center, authorities said.

Nye County Sheriff vehicle. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

One person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Pahrump, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

With an investigation ongoing, the agency did not say exactly what happened, but in a statement posted to Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Warehouse Road.

The agency did not say at what time the shooting happened, but the statement was posted to Facebook at about 11:15 p.m., and in it an agency spokesman characterized the shooting as having just occurred.

The deputy who was shot was transported to University Medical Center, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office described the person killed as a suspect.

No other information was immediate available.

