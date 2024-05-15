74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Nye County investigating officer-involved shooting

(Pahrump Valley Times/File)
(Pahrump Valley Times/File)
More Stories
‘I saw the kid stumbling’: Neighbors recount Las Vegas teen’s slaying
‘I’m surprised it doesn’t happen more frequently’: How a custody battle became a fatal shooting
Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas trans teen identified as shooting victim
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 12:47 am
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a officer-involved shooting that occurred in Pahrump on Tuesday night.

No officers were injured, but few details were available.

The NCSO posted on Facebook that a road was closed near an address on Bunarch between Lola and Linda for the investigation. That is in the north-central part of Pahrump.

A briefing with further details will be released in 72 hours.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles gets choked up as she speaks at a press conference regarding a shootin ...
4 officers killed, 4 wounded in North Carolina shooting
By Erik Verduzco and Peter Smith Associated Press

The shootout in suburban Charlotte happened as officers with a U.S. Marshals Task Force were trying to serve a warrant for a wanted felon, who was killed by police.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in northwest valley
recommend 2
Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting
recommend 3
Boulder City police search for inmate who walked away from job site
recommend 4
Authorities seek suspects who damaged rocks believed to be 140M years old at Lake Mead
recommend 5
Woman found in dumpster stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
recommend 6
Attempted child-luring incidents reported in Henderson