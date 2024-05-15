Nye County investigating officer-involved shooting

No officers were injured, but few details were available.

‘I’m surprised it doesn’t happen more frequently’: How a custody battle became a fatal shooting

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a officer-involved shooting that occurred in Pahrump on Tuesday night.

No officers were injured, but few details were available.

The NCSO posted on Facebook that a road was closed near an address on Bunarch between Lola and Linda for the investigation. That is in the north-central part of Pahrump.

A briefing with further details will be released in 72 hours.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.