Oct. 1 survivors, victims’ families object to MGM lawsuits — LIVESTREAM

Families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip appeared for a press conference Monday morning in California.

Brian Ahlers speaks during a press conference in Newport Beach, California, related to the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas and the MGM Resorts lawsuit, Monday, July 23, 2018. Ahlers and his wife, Hannah, were at the festival, and Hannah Ahlers died in the shooting. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police gather in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, following the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting that left 58 dead on the Las Vegas Strip. Nevada will receive full reimbursement from the federal government for overtime costs related to the shooting. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Those speaking at the conference gathered at the Newport Beach Marriott Bayview at 10 a.m. in response to two lawsuits filed by MGM Resorts International against more than 1,000 shooting victims, in an effort to avoid liability.

MGM is being sued by thousands of people who claim that the resort operator was negligent for not preventing the Oct. 1 massacre, in which a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more at the Route 91 Harvest festival from his Mandalay Bay hotel suite.

The company, which owns Mandalay Bay and the festival venue, argues that it cannot be held liable for the deaths, injuries, or other damages that occurred Oct. 1.

It is not seeking money from the victims, but asking that a federal judge decide whether a 2002 anti-terrorism act absolves it of liability for injuries or deaths that occurred during the Oct. 1 shooting.

Any claims against MGM parties “must be dismissed,” according to the complaints filed July 13 in Nevada and California.

“Plaintiffs have no liability of any kind to defendants,” the complaints argued, citing the act that extends liability protection to any company that uses “anti-terrorism” technology or services that can “help prevent and respond to mass violence.”

In this case, the company argues, the security vendor MGM hired for Route 91, Contemporary Services Corp., was protected from liability because its services had been certified by the Department of Homeland Security for “protecting against and responding to acts of mass injury and destruction.”

The lawsuits argue that this protection also extends to MGM since it hired the security company.

Following the filing of the lawsuits, some people took to social media using the hashtag #BoycottMGM to blast the company and call on guests to avoid its properties.

MGM on Tuesday tweeted a post clarifying its lawsuit, stating: “We have filed what is known as an action for declaratory relief. All we are doing, in effect, is asking for a change in venue from state to federal court. We are not asking for money or attorney’s fees. We only want to resolve these cases quickly, fairly and efficiently.”

