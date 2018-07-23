Oct. 1 survivors, victims’ families object to MGM lawsuits — VIDEO

Families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip appeared for a press conference Monday morning in California.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Jason McMillan, 36, gets emotional as he recounts his experience at a press conference in Newport Beach on Monday, July 23, 2018. The press conference was held in response to two federal lawsuits filed by MGM Resorts International against more than 1,000 victims from the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Posters depicting victims from the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip were displayed at a press conference for victims on Monday, July 23, 2018 at Newport Beach Marriott Bayview. The victims gathered to respond to two federal lawsuits filed by MGM Resorts International against more than 1,000 victims from the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Brian Ahlers speaks during a press conference in Newport Beach, California, related to the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas and the MGM Resorts lawsuit, Monday, July 23, 2018. Ahlers and his wife, Hannah, were at the festival, and Hannah Ahlers died in the shooting. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joyce Shipp, 72, of Las Vegas, who lost her daughter, Laura Shipp, from gunfire in the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, talks about that evening and MGM's decision, during a personal account brought together by attorneys at a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

Attorney Mark P. Robinson, representing shooting victims and family members who lost loved ones in the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, talks about MGM's decision, at a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

Wayne Meyer, 62, of Monterey, Calif., who lost his son, Austin Meyer, from gunfire in the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, talks about the evening and MGM's decision, during a personal account brought together by attorneys at a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

Corey Shipp, 23, of Las Vegas, who lost his mother, Laura Shipp, from gunfire in the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, talks about the evening and MGM's decision, during a personal account brought together by attorneys at a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018.(Alex Gallardo/AP)

Oct. 1 changed everything for some.

A bullet lodged in Riverside County Sheriff Jason McMillan’s back paralyzed him.

Hannah Ahlers, of Beaumont, California, was shot in the head; her husband and high school sweetheart became a single father of their three children.

Las Vegas single mom Laura Shipp was killed, leaving behind her only son.

Austin Meyer, of Monterey, California, was celebrating his 24th birthday at the Route 91 Harvest festival before he was shot and killed by a gunman firing from his Mandalay Bay hotel suite.

McMillan and family members of the three victims who died, are among the 1,977 victims in eight states listed as defendants in two federal lawsuits, in Nevada and California, filed by MGM Resorts International in an effort to avoid liability.

On Monday morning, the victims spoke at a press conference at the Newport Beach Marriott Bayview hotel in response to MGM, who owns both the Mandalay Bay and the Route 91 Harvest festival venue. The victims and their attorneys said the lawsuits have reopened wounds that have yet to fully heal and brought them new pain.

Mark Robinson, one of the attorneys for the victims, said the lawsuit was a way of “revictimizing” individuals.

“They start suing the victims. It’s not American, it’s not what we do, it’s not what our justice system does,” Robinson said.

MGM is being sued by thousands of people who claim that the resort operator was negligent for not preventing the Oct. 1 massacre, in which a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more. Craig Eiland, a Dallas attorney who is representing some of the victims, said that none of the victims who spoke at Monday’s press conference had filed suit against MGM.

MGM not seeking money

In its federal lawsuits, the company, which owns Mandalay Bay and the festival venue, argues that it cannot be held liable for the deaths, injuries, or other damages that occurred Oct. 1.

MGM is not seeking money from the victims in its lawsuits, but is asking that a federal judge decide whether a 2002 anti-terrorism act absolves it of liability for injuries or deaths that occurred during the Oct. 1 shooting.

In this case, the company argues, the security vendor MGM hired for Route 91, Contemporary Services Corp., was protected from liability because its services had been certified by the Department of Homeland Security for “protecting against and responding to acts of mass injury and destruction.”

The lawsuits argue that this protection also extends to MGM since it hired the security company.

Robinson said the lawsuit was an attempt to divert attention away from the recently publicized fact that a man named Kyle Dunbar was caught with multiple weapons inside a Mandalay Bay hotel room nearly three years before the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

“For nine months, we didn’t know that. The judge didn’t know that. The victims didn’t know that,” he said. “Mandalay Bay was put on notice of this event three years before.”

On Monday, MGM spokeswoman Debra DeShong released a statement that said employees did the right thing in the Dunbar case.

“They saw weapons and we immediately called the authorities,” the statement said. “The judge, when sentencing Dunbar openly said he did not believe he planned to use them to commit a violent crime, unlike Paddock who actually committed a horrendous crime. There is no comparison.”

‘My wife was the glue’

On Monday morning, Brian Ahlers talked about his wife, Hannah, who he met when she was 15, and how he has had to learn how to do all the things his wife would do for their three kids.

“My wife was the glue, she was what made it happen,” said Ahlers, wearing what appeared to be his wife’s wedding ring around his neck.. “I’m going through all this, and still going through this, and to find out that this huge company MGM Resorts is suing me, how do you deal with that? I don’t know what else to say.”

DeShong, the MGM spokeswoman, said in Monday’s statement: “It is heartbreaking to hear these personal accounts of an unspeakable tragedy. We grieve with all of the victims. No one wins from endless litigation and it will not change the fact that one person is responsible for this horrendous act of violence and he took his own life rather than face justice.”

According to the statement, plaintiffs’ lawyers have filed and refiled dozens of lawsuits, in multiple jurisdictions, in state and federal court.

“We believe Congress determined these cases should be in federal court and that getting everyone in the same court, is the best and fastest way to resolve these cases,” the statement said.

On Monday, Joyce Shipp, 72, explained the painstaking three days leading up to identifying the body of her daughter, Laura.

“I wasn’t at that concert, but I relive it every day,” she said. “What gives them the right to do this again? To put us all through that.”

Laura Shipp’s son, Corey, said he carries his dog tags around with him and a pendant in remembrance of his mother.

“I’ve got to live without the most important person in my life, and you’re going to try to sue me for that?” he asked.

Looking to the ceiling, he said, “I love you mom.”

Speaking for the other victims

Wayne Meyer, talked about his son Austin, who was living in Reno, and looking forward to the day when he could marry the love of his life, Dana.

They wanted three kids: two girls, and a boy, and he wanted all three kids to have fiery, red hair.

“I’m not here just to speak about my son, I’m also here to speak for the other victims of Route 91, the other people that couldn’t be there today,” he said. “The people who are still injured, the people who struggle each and every day just to do the simple things in life that some of us take for granted. Please, remember them.”

McMillan, the Riverside deputy who was shot at the concert, wore a shirt that bore the words “city roots in boots.”

When the bullets went off, everything stopped. Then, he crumpled up, leaning on somebody, his whole body shaking.

“I can’t move my legs. I can’t feel them,” he told his fiancee, Fiorella, who he credited with saving him that night.

He took a long pause, a deep breath, tears welling in his eyes.

“I go to work every day and I put on a uniform, I put on a vest, I wear a gun, I do my job to protect people from stuff like this,” he said. “I can’t do that anymore.”

He detailed about how he had to learn to live all over again, and parent his two daughters, 4 and 7, from his wheelchair.

“I just want them to know that I’m not just a victim from the concert,” he said of the lawsuit. “I’m a survivor, and they’re not going to get away with anything. We’ll keep this going, as long as it takes.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.